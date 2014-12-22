Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Travel Technology Interactive Sa :
* Raises 700,000 euros ($858,200) through capital increase and bond issue
* Raises 350,000 euros in capital increase
* Issues 376,344 shares with warrants attached; issue subscribed to in its entirity by companies (OPCVM) managed by Nextstage
* 350,000 euro bond subscribed to by companies (OPCVM) managed by Nextstage
* Bonds issued for 4 years and pay nominal annual interest of 5 pct and non-conversion premium of 3 pct each year Source text: bit.ly/1v9aV6F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)