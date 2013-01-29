NEW YORK Jan 29 Atlanta's Hartsfield airport has the best services and amenities of any in the United States and scored top marks for business travel and connecting flights, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

The southern hub was also voted the best airport for dining, and placed third for activities to keep children occupied, the survey by Travel Leaders Group found.

"Major airports have transformed considerably in the last decade to accommodate the shift in the amount of time travelers spend there," Barry Liben, the CEO of the travel company, said in a statement announcing the results.

"More amenities have been added to appeal to travelers, and in many cases, to occupy their time, while they wait for their flights," he added.

Atlanta also placed first for dining in the poll of 930 travel experts who were questioned about the best U.S. airports for business travel, connecting flights, amenities and activities for children.

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago O'Hare and Dallas/Ft. Worth airports also scored high for their restaurants and services offered for business travelers, while Orlando airport - close to Walt Disney World and other family oriented parks and attractions - was ranked first for children's activities, followed by Minneapolis/St. Paul.

O'Hare was at the top of the list for the airport travelers try to avoid if they need to make connecting flights, with all three of metro New York's airports - JFK, LaGuardia and Newark - not far behind. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Marguerita Choy)