By Chris Michaud
| VALENCIA, Spain
VALENCIA, Spain Nov 4 Take Paris, add palm
trees and a handful of fruit to the wine, swap a snaking, sunken
park for the Seine and paella for steak frites, put the whole
thing on the sea and you get something like Valencia.
With a youthful vibe driven in part by the University of
Valencia, Spain's third-largest city bursts with cultural
offerings, stunning architecture and a sometimes-jarring
juxtaposition of the ancient and the contemporary -- everything
from the Holy Grail to the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences,
designed by world-renowned local architect Santiago Calatrava.
Happily, Valencia remains off the tourist radar.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
7 p.m. - Choose a hotel in the city's compact, historic
center, for both maximum convenience and aesthetic charms. After
checking in, head to the Plaza de la Virgen for a pre-dinner
aperitif of sangria or, better yet, Agua de Valencia, a local
concoction of sparkling wine, orange juice, vodka and gin.
Beware, this fire water's gentle taste belies its potency. Take
in the jumble of locals, tourists, pigeons, and formally attired
churchgoers attending a Baptism or wedding just a stone's throw
away at the Basilica de la Virgen.
9 p.m. - While it's early for dinner by Spanish standards,
you're a tourist so go ahead and head to La Carme for a bargain
19 euro (about $25 U.S.) three-course, fixed price menu. Choices
might include hake in a rich white sauce, grilled pork, roast
duck or specialty ribs, with perhaps a fig, pine nut and cheese
salad or a creamy carrot soup starter, capped by the requisite
creme caramel.
11 p.m. - Wander the narrow, cobbled back streets and wend
your way back to the center, taking in the stunningly lit
building and monument facades. Stop for a nightcap in the Plaza
de la Reina. Or if your taste runs more in that direction, ice
cream shops abound in the area, staying open past midnight.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - Start the day with a stroll through the Gardens of
Turia, a onetime river now diverted that is home to lush,
bucolic sunken parkland which cuts a narrow swathe through the
city. Pampas grass stands beside riotously blooming trees,
fountains, and a patchwork of bridges that span the greenway.
10 a.m. - Head over to the Central Market, where some 1,000
vendors sell everything from Spanish cheeses, olive oils and
fine hams to fruit and vegetables, spices, meats and all manner
of seafood. Pick up a few packs of spices for the folks at home.
Pimenton, or paprika is a particular bargain, as is saffron,
known as the world's most expensive spice. Have a light
Valencian breakfast: fartons, a light, elongated donut, and wash
it down with horchata, a cold, sweet milky brew made from tiger
nuts.
Noon - It's time for a dose of culture, and the expansive,
recently renovated Belles Arts, or Fine Arts Museum, beckons,
renowned for an extensive collection of (religious) art as well
as works by Goya, Velazquez and El Greco. Next door you'll find
the welcoming Jardines del Real park and an array of fountains,
native plantings, squares and dozens of stray cats, many as
friendly as any domestic house cat.
2 p.m. - Like all meals in Spain, lunch is typically eaten
at a time that Americans would think of as late. Try the sleekly
modern Palo Alto, and bask in the deferential service and
copious, multi-course Mediterranean offerings of pates, salads,
stews, rice dishes and roasted meats.
3-5 p.m. - It's siesta time, so when in Valencia, do as the
Spanish and recharge for a bit. Things really do mostly shut
down from 2 p.m. until about 5 p.m. Go with it.
6 p.m. - Take in the gorgeous late afternoon light and
incomparable, panoramic view from a vantage point atop the
Serranos Towers, the 13th century monument that stands as the
largest gothic gateway in all of Europe.
7 p.m. - Try the Dublin House for pre-dinner drinks. A
relatively new addition to the Plaza del Patriarca, it attracts
a diverse crowd ranging from families to couples to football
fans, who turn out to catch Valencia C.F. matches.
9 p.m. - For dinner, a table at La Utielana is worth the
wait, although if you get there right at opening at 9 you'll be
seated straight away. With a homey vibe and warm hospitality,
it's a favorite of locals and visitors in the know for hearty,
authentic Spanish cuisine.
But if you're pining for a bit of home, or Naples, try A
Pomodoro, a moderately priced, bi-level pizza and pasta hot spot
said by many locals to serve the best pizza in the city. Don't
miss a bottle of their excellent house wine.
11 p.m. Street cafes come to life in the midnight hours, so
there is a wealth of choices for a nightcap in the city center.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Most shops and even some attractions still close on
Sunday. So rise early and head to the Rastro flea market,
adjacent to the football stadium, where you'll find hundreds of
vendors selling everything from houseware and vintage games or
clothes to furniture, cookware, books and vinyl records.
11 a.m. - Pick any local sidewalk cafe and enjoy the
traditional breakfast of coffee with hot milk, fresh bread and
the ubiquitous tortilla, another Spanish favorite which is
basically a potato omelette that's more tuber than egg.
Noon - Lucky for you, museums do open on Sunday. Check out
the modern art museum (IVAM), which like most is free and boasts
first-rate exhibitions such as the current Robert Morris
retrospective that runs until January.
If time allows, take in the Botanic Garden just a few
minutes walk along the Turia.
2 p.m. You can't visit Valencia without sampling its
signature dish, so tuck into a platter of paella served at
virtually any local restaurant dishing up Spanish cuisine. The
best can be found seaside, at either Malva Rosa or a short ride
from town, in the village of El Palmar.
4 p.m. - Walk off that heavy lunch, which might suffice as
dinner, with a stroll down the Gardens of Turia to the
futuristic City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia's modern complex
of aquarium, opera house, natural history museum, reflecting
pools and more. Great photo ops for any student of architecture.
6 p.m. - End your weekend with a glimpse of the Holy Grail.
The cup which is purported to be one used by Jesus Christ at the
Last Supper rests at the Cathedral of Valencia.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)