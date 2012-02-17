(Fixes currency conversion)
By Antonella Ciancio
VENICE Feb 17 Nestled on a gentle lagoon,
Venice is a world treasure whose timeless beauty encourages all
manner of excess - including the prices at Carnival time.
The rest of Italy and the euro zone may be tightening their
belts as a result of a debt crisis, but visitors to Venice in
the two weeks before Lent begins can still indulge in a
whirlwind of masked parades, costume balls, parties, brunch with
"cicchetti" and live entertainment.
Local correspondents help you to spend 48 hours at one of
the world's most historic carnivals running until Feb 21. (www.carnevale.venezia.it/)
FRIDAY
7 p.m. - Book in advance at one of the intimate bed &
breakfasts that have sprung up in Venice in the past few years.
The Campiello Zen offers rooms for 160-210 euros in a 16th
century building in the quiet district of Santa Croce, close to
the Rialto bridge.
8 p.m. - It can be difficult to find a good restaurant at
affordable prices in Venice. The "Paradiso Perduto" in the
Cannaregio neighbourhood is a haunt for lovers of Venetian food
and live music. Chet Baker and Keith Richards have performed
there. For a calendar, check out their Facebook page(here)
SATURDAY
10 a.m. - The easiest way to move around Venice is by
waterborne buses. The functional ferries whisk visitors around
one of the most fascinating waterways in the world, the Grand
Canal, which attracts 24 million people every year. A ticket for
48 hours costs 39 euros ($50.86), including a round trip to the
Marco Polo airport.
11 a.m. - Go and explore Saint Mark's square, which Napoleon
said was "the most beautiful drawing room of Europe". Your
attention will move from the Byzantine-style Basilica and the
Clock Tower to the silent masked figures whose long gowns almost
float on the stone pavement.
1 p.m. - Off the beaten track, book a table at Anice
Stellato, a restaurant in the back streets of the Cannaregio
district specialised in seafood. Guides suggest their grilled
swordfish with thyme and sea-bass in sweet paprika sauce.
4 p.m - If you want to rent a costume, you can choose
between the ateliers of Stefano Nicolao, one of the most
respected artisans in Venice, or studios with scenic names such
as Tragicomica and Mistero Buffo. Prices can go from 180 to 350
euros for a costume accessorised with masks.
The ateliers are not for tourists and buzz with activity, so
you should be willing to rent one of the period costumes that
make the Venice carnival so distinctive.
7 p.m. - For the evening, the calendar offers all sorts of
entertainment. Try seeing the float parade with over 300 masked
costumes which snakes through Venice towards Burano island. The
procession takes just over an hour, so prepare in
advance.(www.actv.it)
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. - To escape the crowds, wander through the
spacious squares, or "campi", and the "calli", the small streets
of the Dorsoduro district, crossing the Grand Canal at Ponte
dell'Accademia.
10 a.m. - Taste the typical carnival "fritole", fried
doughnuts with raisins that also come filled with custard or
zabaglione. Venice offers many good pastry shops, but Tonolo, in
Dorsoduro, deserves a visit.
11 a.m. - Embrace the cheerfulness of the carnival and stop
for a glittering makeup session with one of the young artists
dotting the streets of Venice. Prices vary from 5 to 10 euros.
1 p.m. - For a light lunch, enjoy an "ombra and a chicheto",
a glass of wine and an appetiser, at one of the numerous
osterias in Venice like Bagolo, in Campo San Giacomo dell'Orio,
or the Aciugheta in campo SS. Filippo e Giacomo.
2:30 p.m. - Book a ticket for the final of the "Best masked
costume contest" at the Gran Teatro of San Marco. The
contestants parade on stage, competing to show off their
costumes, masks, wigs, feathers and caps.
6 p.m. - For a last indulgence, taste a selection of the
best wines of the region Veneto and admire the colourful wine
fountain in Piazzetta San Marco, the open space close to the
Doge's Palace overlooking the lagoon.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Paul Casciato)