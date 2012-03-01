BRIEF-Transdigm announces proposed private offering of $300 mln of additional senior subordinated notes due 2025
* Transdigm Group announces proposed private offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes due 2025
March 1 Travelers Cos has won the reversal of a court order directing it to pay more than $500 million to satisfy asbestos-related claims stemming from its coverage of a policyholder, Johns-Manville Corp.
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said a federal bankruptcy judge erred in concluding that all the conditions required for payment under three settlement agreements dating from 2004 had been satisfied.
From the 1920s to 1970s, Johns-Manville had been the largest U.S. maker of products containing asbestos. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 1982 under the weight of litigation tied to resulting health problems.
Johns-Manville emerged from Chapter 11 in 1988 and is now owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc . (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Q4 revenue eur 169.2 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 166.8 million
* Rait financial trust provides update on comprehensive strategy and transformation initiative to enhance shareholder value