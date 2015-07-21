July 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly net profit as catastrophe losses almost halved and it recorded $32 million from the resolution of tax issues from last year.

The Dow-30 company said its net income rose to $812 million, or $2.53 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $683 million, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

A 9 percent decline in net investment income to $632 million partially offset earnings, the company said.

The company, led by industry veteran Jay Fishman, has aggressively raised insurance prices in the past several quarters to combat low interest rates that have kept insurers' investment income in the doldrums over the past few years.

This dry spell could end later in the year if the U.S. economy expands enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu; Editing by Ted Kerr)