* Operating profit of $2.22 a share beats Wall St view of
$1.61
* Catastrophe losses fall sharply
* Shares up nearly 4 percent after setting record high
By Ben Berkowitz
Oct 18 Travelers Cos Inc posted a record
quarterly operating profit as prices rose and losses from
natural disasters fell sharply, the property insurance company
said on Thursday.
Travelers was able to increase rates in all business lines
and also retain customers, a strong sign for the rest of the
industry. The company has been a bellwether of insurers' ability
to raise pricing after years of weakness.
Shares of Travelers rose as much as 4.6 percent to set an
all-time high.
The Dow Jones industrial average component reported a
third-quarter net profit of $867 million, or $2.21 per share,
compared with $333 million, or 79 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding net realized investment gains and losses,
Travelers earned $2.22 per share, a record operating profit for
any quarter in the company's history. Analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.61.
Because Travelers does not give forecasts, the company's
quarterly results often differ widely from analysts' estimates.
Still, the latest quarter brought the largest positive surprise
in at least two years.
Analysts said the results were strong across the board and
pointed to further gains in coming quarters.
"Even with a much higher-than-consensus estimate for 2013,
we would expect our estimate to go higher," analyst Larry
Greenberg of Janney Capital Markets unit Langen McAlenney said
in a note to clients.
Travelers said catastrophe losses in the third quarter were
$59 million after taxes, compared with $394 million a year
earlier. The third quarter is historically a difficult one for
property insurers, but relatively limited hurricane damage this
year helped results.
In a slide presentation for analysts, the company noted that
customer retention in its homeowner and auto insurance
businesses had been steady compared with the second quarter,
even as the rate at which it raised premiums rose.
The trends were similar in business insurance, where rates
have been increasing steadily in recent quarters and retention
has picked up after a dip late last year.
Travelers also said it had taken a $108 million after-tax
increase to its asbestos reserves, in line with past years. The
company has some of the industry's largest liabilities stemming
from the cancer-causing mineral.
The company's shares were up 3.8 percent at $74.06 in
morning trading after rising to nearly $74.70 earlier in the
session.
At Wednesday's close, the stock was up about 21 percent for
the year, roughly matching gains in the broader S&P insurance
index.