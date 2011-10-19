* Q3 adjusted EPS 79 cents vs. Street view 87 cents

Oct 19 Property insurer Travelers Cos (TRV.N) said it is getting stronger pricing across all insurance lines and will sharply increase share repurchases, driving its stock up as much as 7 percent.

The pricing and buyback news overshadowed the company's much lower third-quarter profit, hurt by Hurricane Irene and weak stock markets.

Travelers shares rose as high as $55.07, their best level since the first week of August, leading all S&P insurance shares .GSPINSC.

Barclays Capital, in a note to clients, said Travelers' catastrophe losses were less than feared. The firm also flagged the increase in buybacks as a good sign and said Travelers was attractively priced at 0.84 times book value.

Travelers, a component of the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, reported a net profit of $333 million, or 79 cents per share, down from $1 billion, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding investment gains and losses, it earned 79 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 87 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was the first time in more than two years that Travelers' results were within 10 cents of the Wall Street consensus, either to the upside or downside, but only because estimates came down even further overnight.

Travelers said pretax catastrophe losses were $606 million. In late August, Hurricane Irene became the first tropical cyclone to make a U.S. landfall in three years.

Travelers' investment results also suffered from weak stock and bond markets. Analysts expect most insurers to report weak third-quarter results because of the sharp decline in markets during the period.

Travelers said it increased its asbestos reserves by $114 million after-tax in the quarter in light of higher litigation and settlement costs.

A number of insurers have taken sharp asbestos reserve increases this year in the face of what they say is an increasingly aggressive legal community suing for decades-old exposure to the carcinogenic material. [ID:nN1E79I0DX]

Travelers said it was able to increase prices across all of its lines of insurance. It is the third quarter in a row that the company has been able to renew business lines at higher prices.

Travelers said it would buy back at least $1 billion in stock this quarter, nearly three times what it repurchased during the third quarter.

Travelers shares were up $3.15 to $54.61 in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)