* Q3 adjusted EPS 79 cents vs. Street view 87 cents
* Pretax catastrophe losses $606 mln
* Boosts asbestos reserves as costs rise
* Stock hits 11-week high
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Oct 19 Property insurer Travelers Cos (TRV.N)
said it is getting stronger pricing across all insurance lines
and will sharply increase share repurchases, driving its stock
up as much as 7 percent.
The pricing and buyback news overshadowed the company's
much lower third-quarter profit, hurt by Hurricane Irene and
weak stock markets.
Travelers shares rose as high as $55.07, their best level
since the first week of August, leading all S&P insurance
shares .GSPINSC.
Barclays Capital, in a note to clients, said Travelers'
catastrophe losses were less than feared. The firm also flagged
the increase in buybacks as a good sign and said Travelers was
attractively priced at 0.84 times book value.
Travelers, a component of the Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI, reported a net profit of $333 million, or 79 cents per
share, down from $1 billion, or $2.11 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding investment gains and losses, it earned 79 cents
per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 87
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was the first time in more than two years that
Travelers' results were within 10 cents of the Wall Street
consensus, either to the upside or downside, but only because
estimates came down even further overnight.
Travelers said pretax catastrophe losses were $606 million.
In late August, Hurricane Irene became the first tropical
cyclone to make a U.S. landfall in three years.
Travelers' investment results also suffered from weak stock
and bond markets. Analysts expect most insurers to report weak
third-quarter results because of the sharp decline in markets
during the period.
Travelers said it increased its asbestos reserves by $114
million after-tax in the quarter in light of higher litigation
and settlement costs.
A number of insurers have taken sharp asbestos reserve
increases this year in the face of what they say is an
increasingly aggressive legal community suing for decades-old
exposure to the carcinogenic material. [ID:nN1E79I0DX]
Travelers said it was able to increase prices across all of
its lines of insurance. It is the third quarter in a row that
the company has been able to renew business lines at higher
prices.
Travelers said it would buy back at least $1 billion in
stock this quarter, nearly three times what it repurchased
during the third quarter.
Travelers shares were up $3.15 to $54.61 in afternoon
trade.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York and Tanya Agrawal in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Lisa Von Ahn, Dave
Zimmerman)