NEW YORK, July 22 A federal appeals court on
Tuesday said Travelers Cos should pay more than $500
million to satisfy asbestos-related claims stemming from its
coverage of policyholder Johns-Manville Corp, reversing a lower
court ruling.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said U.S.
District Judge John Koeltl erred in February 2012 when he
concluded that the relevant conditions requiring payment had not
been satisfied.
Koeltl's ruling reversed an earlier judgment by a federal
bankruptcy judge that directed Travelers to make the payment.
The 2nd Circuit ordered the reinstatement of that judgment.
Now owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, Johns-Manville had from the 1920s to 1970s been the
largest U.S. maker of products containing asbestos. It filed for
bankruptcy protection in 1982 under the weight of
asbestos-related litigation, and emerged from Chapter 11 in
1988.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)