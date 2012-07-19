July 19 The insurance industry appears to have lost more than $10 billion in the second quarter on natural disasters, substantially more than historical trends would suggest, executives of Travelers Cos Inc said on Thursday.

Travelers itself lost $357 million on natural disasters in the quarter, which Chief Executive Jay Fishman said would have been a more reasonable annual loss not that long ago. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)