BRIEF-Conagra Brands on Feb 16 entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
July 19 The insurance industry appears to have lost more than $10 billion in the second quarter on natural disasters, substantially more than historical trends would suggest, executives of Travelers Cos Inc said on Thursday.
Travelers itself lost $357 million on natural disasters in the quarter, which Chief Executive Jay Fishman said would have been a more reasonable annual loss not that long ago. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
* PG&E Corp files to say it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $275 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l3aKPX] Further company coverage: