April 19 Property insurer Travelers Cos Inc is continuing to see pricing strength in the second quarter after an 8 percent gain in commercial insurance prices in the first quarter, Chief Operating Officer Brian MacLean said on Thursday.

"We feel good about what we're seeing in the second quarter and from a written basis feel the momentum is continuing," MacLean said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)