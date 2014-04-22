(Corrects paragraph 4 to show that net investment income rose
10 percent, not 66 percent)
April 22 U.S. property and casualty insurer
Travelers Cos Inc reported a 17 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, helped by higher premiums and net
investment income.
The company's net income rose to $1.05 billion, or $2.95 per
share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $896 million, or
$2.33 per share, a year earlier.
Net written premiums rose about 5 percent to $5.87 billion,
while total revenue rose 6 percent to $6.71 billion.
Net investment income rose about 10 percent to $736 million.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)