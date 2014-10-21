BRIEF-Kroger's Michigan division ratifies agreement with UFCW Local 876
* Kroger's michigan division ratifies agreement with UFCW Local 876
Oct 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher net investment income and a fall in disaster-related losses.
The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income rose to $919 million, or $2.69 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $864 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $6.89 billion. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Trump administration on Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs and some research funding for energy efficient technology and electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles.
LOS ANGELES, March 16 McDonald's Corp quickly deleted a tweet sent from the company's handle slamming U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and said its official Twitter account had been compromised.