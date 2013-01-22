* 4th-qtr earnings $0.78 per share vs $1.51 year earlier
* Operating earnings $0.72 per share vs est $0.14 per share
* Catastrophe losses $689 million after tax
* Shares up as much as 5 pct to life-high
By Aman Shah
Jan 22 U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc's
quarterly profit handily beat Wall Street expectations as it
charged more for insurance coverage while holding on to its
customers, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent to an
all-time high.
Travelers, a Dow Jones industrial average component,
increased premiums across all its businesses and retained
customers, in the fourth quarter, a strong signal for the
insurance industry as it seeks to raise prices after years of
weakness.
Chief Executive Jay Fishman said the company's business
insurance and management liability businesses recorded rate
increases of 8 percent with stable retentions in the quarter.
"The underlying underwriting margins improved in each of our
businesses, attributable to improved non-catastrophe
weather-related losses and the significant pricing gains we have
been realizing," Fishman said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which has a market valuation of about
$29 billion, rose as much as 5 percent to touch an all-time high
of $80.00 on Tuesday morning.
The company's sustained positive pricing momentum should
also provide a positive read-through to other insurers, Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Meyer Shields wrote in a note to clients.
SOLID QUARTER
Even though net profit halved to $304 million, or 78 cents
per share, due to losses from superstorm Sandy, the company was
able to crush consensus estimates for the second successive
quarter.
Excluding net realized investment gains and losses,
Travelers earned 72 cents per share. Analysts on average
expected earnings of 14 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Travelers' earnings often differ substantially from Wall
Street consensus as the company does not give forecasts.
"Given the continued low interest rate environment and
uncertain weather patterns, we will continue to seek improved
pricing," CEO Fishman said in a statement.
Net premiums written for the quarter rose 2 percent to $5.39
billion. Investment income was up 6 percent to $689 million,
driven by alternative investment returns.
Catastrophe losses in the quarter included an after-tax
impact of $669 million from Sandy, slightly above the
pre-announced losses of about $650 million.
Sandy, which struck Northeast United States on Oct. 29, is
expected ultimately to be the second-costliest catastrophe in
U.S. history, with insured loss estimates as high as $25
billion. The costliest catastrophe was Hurricane Katrina in
2005.
For a factbox on initial Sandy-related loss estimates
reported by insurers so far, click
Travelers shares, which have risen more than 6 percent since
the start of the year, were trading up 3 percent at $78.47 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.