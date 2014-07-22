BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
July 22 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net profit as catastrophe losses rose.
The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income fell to $683 million, or $1.95 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $925 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
Operating earnings fell to $1.93 per share from $2.13.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.79 billion.
Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $436 million from $96 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.