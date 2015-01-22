(Adds details, shares)
Jan 22 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net
profit, helped by higher underwriting gains and lower losses
from natural disasters.
The company reported operating earnings of $3.07 per share
for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had
expected $2.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Travelers' earnings often differ substantially from Wall
Street estimates as the company does not provide forecasts.
Net written premiums rose 3.6 percent to $5.84 billion, and
underwriting gains rose 25.7 percent to $866 million.
Travelers' combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue
an insurer has to pay out in claims, improved to 85 percent in
the quarter from 87.7 percent a year earlier. A combined ratio
of under 100 indicates an underwriting profit.
The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average
component, has aggressively raised premiums in the past quarters
to offset low interest rates that have hurt its fixed-income
investments.
"We remain very pleased with, and intend to continue, our
proactive, account by account, class by class pricing strategy,"
Chief Executive Jay Fishman said in a statement.
The company said net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $3.11
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $988 million, or $2.70
per share, a year earlier.
Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, fell to $41
million from $53 million. Net investment income fell 9.3 percent
to $637 million.
As one of the first insurers to report results, Travelers'
results are seen as a bellwether for the industry.
The company's shares gained about 17 percent last year,
outperforming a 7.5 percent rise in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average Index.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)