April 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly net profit, largely due to lower net investment income.

The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income fell to $833 million, or $2.55 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.05 billion, or $2.95 per share, a year earlier.

Pretax net investment income fell nearly 20 percent to $592 million due to lower private equity and fixed-income returns.

The company said it would buy back an additional $5 billion shares.

