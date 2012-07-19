July 19 Travelers Cos Inc remains committed to a return on equity goal in the mid-teens over time, but market conditions make those sorts of returns difficult now and for the immediate future, Chief Executive Jay Fishman said on Thursday.

Fishman, on a conference call with analysts, said the company was dealing with both persistently and historically low interest rates as well as increasingly large disaster losses. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)