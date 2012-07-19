BRIEF-Conagra Brands on Feb 16 entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
July 19 Travelers Cos Inc remains committed to a return on equity goal in the mid-teens over time, but market conditions make those sorts of returns difficult now and for the immediate future, Chief Executive Jay Fishman said on Thursday.
Fishman, on a conference call with analysts, said the company was dealing with both persistently and historically low interest rates as well as increasingly large disaster losses. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
* PG&E Corp files to say it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $275 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l3aKPX] Further company coverage: