LONDON, Sept 26 British foreign exchange company Travelex posted higher first-half profits on Monday and said it was on track for full-year results in line with forecasts despite the current financial market uncertainty.

Travelex, which is majority-owned by private equity company Apax , said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first-half ending June 30 had risen 17 percent from last year to 49.9 million pounds ($77 million). Revenues rose 9 percent to 356.5 million pounds.

It said profits had been boosted by higher passenger numbers at airports, where Travelex often has branches serving travellers looking to buy and exchange foreign currencies.

"Looking ahead, the outlook for the remainder of the year is unquestionably challenging, given the volatility in global markets and the continuing economic uncertainty," Travelex Chief Executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.

"The busy summer trading period, however, has been encouraging and we remain on track to deliver full year results in line with the board's expectations," he added. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)