UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 31 Travelex, the retail foreign exchange provider, said on Monday it had agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Turkish foreign exchange retailer Arti Döviz Ticaret in a deal worth 24.8 million pounds ($41.26 million).
Arti Döviz operates nine airport-based foreign exchange stores in Turkey. Travelex said it was waiting on regulatory approval from Turkish authorities to complete the deal. ($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources