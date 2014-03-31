LONDON, March 31 Travelex, the retail foreign exchange provider, said on Monday it had agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Turkish foreign exchange retailer Arti Döviz Ticaret in a deal worth 24.8 million pounds ($41.26 million).

Arti Döviz operates nine airport-based foreign exchange stores in Turkey. Travelex said it was waiting on regulatory approval from Turkish authorities to complete the deal. ($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Simon Jessop)