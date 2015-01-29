ABU DHABI Jan 29 Foreign exchange operator
Travelex and UAE Exchange are poised to merge and are planning a
stock market listing of the combined company on the Abu Dhabi
bourse by the early part of 2017, the chairman of UAE Exchange
said on Thursday.
Indian billionaire B.R. Shetty, along with Abu Dhabi private
equity house Centurion Investments, agreed in May last year to
buy Travelex for about 800 million pounds ($1.21 billion) from
its shareholders including Chairman Lloyd Dorfman and Apax
Partners.
"We signed the deal today (Thursday), the acquisition is
completed," Shetty told Reuters by phone from London.
"We have plans to merge the two entities to expand, to grow
the business," adding that a flotation in Abu Dhabi was part of
the plans.
($1 = 0.6612 pounds)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)