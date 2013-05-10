HONG KONG May 10 A joint venture between casino
operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate
Alliance Global Group Inc could raise up to $854 million in an
initial public offering in Manila, IFR reported on Friday,
citing a preliminary draft prospectus.
Travellers International Hotel Group, as the Genting
and Alliance venture is called,
filed to sell 1.49 billion shares at a maximum price of 23.38
pesos, putting the total deal at 34.8 billion pesos ($854
million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The IPO is expected within the next three months and the
final size of the deal might change, IFR said.
The company last month hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, CIMB, Maybank, Religare Capital
Markets and UBS to handle the offering.