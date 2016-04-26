LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Discount hotel chain Travelodge is looking to price the year's first sterling high-yield bond, showing that highly-levered UK companies are still persevering with funding plans ahead of the looming EU referendum in June.

Before this month, no UK borrower had raised high-yield debt in any currency this year. That changed a fortnight ago, however, when Virgin Media and Arrow Global tapped the dollar and euro markets respectively.

While the deals suggest that investors are open to junk rated debt from UK issuers, sterling remains a particularly challenging proposition, as Brexit fears have weighed heavily on performance.

The Merrill Lynch Sterling High Yield index has returned just 2.4% year-to-date, versus 3.9% returns on the Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Constrained index.

The malaise has killed off sterling high-yield supply, with London-listed Entertainment One the last issuer to print in the currency in December 2015.

In contrast, there had been £2.785bn of sub-investment grade and unrated corporate bonds priced by this point in 2015, according to UBS data.

Travelodge's deal could be a particularly tough sell to those investors nervous about a British exit from the EU, as it generates 99% of its revenue in the UK. However, investors were said to have been sanguine on the risks at last week's pre-marketing meetings.

"People were way more constructive on sterling than we expected," said a banker on the deal.

"There are some people who will not buy any sterling before the Brexit vote, and they'll never be convinced otherwise, but it was only a handful of accounts."

HIGH YIELDS

Early price indications suggest investors are demanding a healthy premium for the £360m seven-year senior secured trade, with whispers at high-8% yield on a fixed-rate tranche and 700 to 750bp over Libor on a floating-rate tranche.

One high-yield investor said that he expected final pricing to be much tighter than this, however.

The banker said that while pricing was "certainly wider" due to the approaching referendum, it is not the driving factor.

"There was some talk about a 'Brexit premium' for issuing in sterling, but to be honest that wasn't the main driver for investors looking to get comfortable with the credit," he said.

"And the swap costs were meaningful enough for the company to not consider issuing in euros."

A second investor said that the whispered yields did not look generous compared to where some other recent senior secured Single-B sterling deals were trading in the secondary market.

Perform Group's £175m 8.5% 2020 note priced in November is bid at yields north of 10%, according to Thomson Reuters data, while a £565m 8.5% 2022 bond raised by Lowell-GFKL the previous month is quoted at 9%.

The investor said that while he thought Travelodge's business was "okay", he thought the bonds had the potential to be very volatile.

"About 90-95% of the costs are fixed so you basically have to take a view on the top line, which is driven by UK GDP," he said. "So it's really a highly-levered bet on UK GDP, two months before a vote on Brexit."

He also cited concerns around increased costs stemming from the UK's new National Living Wage, given that a significant proportion of Travelodge's employees are on the minimum wage.

The bond is refinancing debt left over from Travelodge's 2012 restructuring, which saw lenders taking over the business in a debt for equity swap. The business had roughly £1bn of debt before this, choking off reinvestment in its hotels.

While another company sounded out investors on a potential sterling high-yield deal last week, according to the first investor, market participants said they are not expecting a flurry of new issuance any time soon.

"It would be more helpful for the market if this was a deal from an existing sterling issuer, so you could gauge what the 'Brexit premium' really was," said a banker away from the deal.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays are global coordinators on Travelodge's transaction, which is scheduled to price later this week. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand)