LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Discount hotel chain Travelodge is
looking to price the year's first sterling high-yield bond,
showing that highly-levered UK companies are still persevering
with funding plans ahead of the looming EU referendum in June.
Before this month, no UK borrower had raised high-yield debt
in any currency this year. That changed a fortnight ago,
however, when Virgin Media and Arrow Global tapped the dollar
and euro markets respectively.
While the deals suggest that investors are open to junk
rated debt from UK issuers, sterling remains a particularly
challenging proposition, as Brexit fears have weighed heavily on
performance.
The Merrill Lynch Sterling High Yield index has returned
just 2.4% year-to-date, versus 3.9% returns on the Merrill Lynch
Euro High Yield Constrained index.
The malaise has killed off sterling high-yield supply, with
London-listed Entertainment One the last issuer to print in the
currency in December 2015.
In contrast, there had been £2.785bn of sub-investment grade
and unrated corporate bonds priced by this point in 2015,
according to UBS data.
Travelodge's deal could be a particularly tough sell to
those investors nervous about a British exit from the EU, as it
generates 99% of its revenue in the UK. However, investors were
said to have been sanguine on the risks at last week's
pre-marketing meetings.
"People were way more constructive on sterling than we
expected," said a banker on the deal.
"There are some people who will not buy any sterling before
the Brexit vote, and they'll never be convinced otherwise, but
it was only a handful of accounts."
HIGH YIELDS
Early price indications suggest investors are demanding a
healthy premium for the £360m seven-year senior secured trade,
with whispers at high-8% yield on a fixed-rate tranche and 700
to 750bp over Libor on a floating-rate tranche.
One high-yield investor said that he expected final pricing
to be much tighter than this, however.
The banker said that while pricing was "certainly wider" due
to the approaching referendum, it is not the driving factor.
"There was some talk about a 'Brexit premium' for issuing in
sterling, but to be honest that wasn't the main driver for
investors looking to get comfortable with the credit," he said.
"And the swap costs were meaningful enough for the company
to not consider issuing in euros."
A second investor said that the whispered yields did not
look generous compared to where some other recent senior secured
Single-B sterling deals were trading in the secondary market.
Perform Group's £175m 8.5% 2020 note priced in November is
bid at yields north of 10%, according to Thomson Reuters data,
while a £565m 8.5% 2022 bond raised by Lowell-GFKL the previous
month is quoted at 9%.
The investor said that while he thought Travelodge's
business was "okay", he thought the bonds had the potential to
be very volatile.
"About 90-95% of the costs are fixed so you basically have
to take a view on the top line, which is driven by UK GDP," he
said. "So it's really a highly-levered bet on UK GDP, two months
before a vote on Brexit."
He also cited concerns around increased costs stemming from
the UK's new National Living Wage, given that a significant
proportion of Travelodge's employees are on the minimum wage.
The bond is refinancing debt left over from Travelodge's
2012 restructuring, which saw lenders taking over the business
in a debt for equity swap. The business had roughly £1bn of debt
before this, choking off reinvestment in its hotels.
While another company sounded out investors on a potential
sterling high-yield deal last week, according to the first
investor, market participants said they are not expecting a
flurry of new issuance any time soon.
"It would be more helpful for the market if this was a deal
from an existing sterling issuer, so you could gauge what the
'Brexit premium' really was," said a banker away from the deal.
Goldman Sachs and Barclays are global coordinators on
Travelodge's transaction, which is scheduled to price later this
week.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand)