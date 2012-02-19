LONDON Feb 19 British budget hotelier
Travelodge has secured a 60 million pounds ($94.89 million) line
of funding and is trading well, a spokesman for the Dubai
International Capital (DIC) owned business said on
Sunday.
He said the 60 million pounds medium term loan facility,
which replaces an existing line, has been underwritten by junior
lenders including U.S. firms Golden Tree Asset Management and
Avenue Capital.
Travelodge was currently assessing if senior lenders, such
as Investec, Barclays and Royal Bank of
Scotland, also want to participate. Debt restructuring
talks began earlier this year.
The spokesman was responding to a report in The Sunday Times
which said Travelodge could face administration if additional
funds were not raised.
The report said Golden Tree Asset Management and Avenue
Capital were planning to seize control of the hotelier from DIC
through a debt for equity swap.
"GoldenTree has been a very supportive lender to Travelodge
for many years and continues to work closely with the company
and management," said a GoldenTree spokesman.
DIC, a private equity group backed by state-owned
conglomerate Dubai Holding, bought Travelodge from Permira in
2006 for 675 million pounds, backed by loans of 478 million
pounds.
The spokesman said Travelodge, which has over 470 hotels
across Britain, Ireland and Spain, employing more than 6,000,
saw 2011 profit rise 20 percent to about 55 million pounds on
revenue up about 16 percent to 370 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Cowell)