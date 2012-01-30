LONDON Jan 30 British budget hotelier
Travelodge's secondary loan prices have fallen to deeply
distressed levels, which suggests the company could be moving
towards a restructuring, several bankers said on Monday.
Loans in the company, owned by Dubai International Capital
(DIC), are attracting interest from investors in distressed
assets, the bankers said.
Travelodge declined to comment.
It is only a couple of weeks since the company announced a
246 million pound ($385 million) expansion programme to open 41
new hotels and create 1,000 new jobs.
The low levels quoted on Travelodge's loans suggest that the
company's subordinated junior debt could suffer heavy losses in
any restructuring.
"Loans in Travelodge have dropped significantly since the
start of the year, and there are various problems with its
capital structure which need to get sorted out," one of the
bankers said.
The company's payment-in-kind note (PIK) is being quoted in
the secondary loan market at 31 percent of face value, down from
47 at the beginning of January, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
Its mezzanine loan is being quoted at 58.2 percent of face
value, down from 74 at the start of January, and one trader said
that prices were even lower.
Its second-lien has dropped 10 points to 65, while its
senior term loan is being quoted in the low to mid 70s, compared
with 81 since the start of 2012.
Travelodge was bought by DIC in 2006 for 675 million pounds
backed by 478 million pounds of debt including a 30 million
pound second-lien facility, a 75 million mezzanine tranche, and
a 50 million pound payment-in-kind note, Thomson Reuters LPC
data shows.
DIC, a unit of Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the
emirate's ruler, reached an agreement in November with creditors
for a $2.4 billion debt restructuring. In October, DIC sold
hotel operator Ishraq Dubai and earlier in the year sold its
45-percent stake in valve maker KEF Holdings Inc for $178
million.
In addition to Travelodge, DIC's existing assets include
British engineering company Doncasters and European aluminium
maker Almatis Holdings.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; additional reporting by Isabell
Witt and Will Waterman)