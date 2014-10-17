Oct 17 Travelplanet.pl SA :

* Says signs letter of intent to acquire 100 pct of Invia.cz as

* Says plans capital increase to offer new shares to exisitng shareholders of Invia.cz as in exchange for 100 pct stake Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)