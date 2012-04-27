NEW YORK, April 27 Travelport has cut pricing on its new $175 million 1.5-lien term loan and is asking for lender commitments by close of business today, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The interest rate on the loan, which was launched Wednesday, is now 950bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 97 cents on the dollar.

Initial price guidance on the loan was 1100bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor and a discount of 96 cents on the dollar.

The Credit Suisse-led loan was heavily oversubscribed, according to sources. Proceeds will be used to repay bank debt due September 2013.

Travelport's extended loan is trading 91.25-92.25 cents on the dollar, while its non-extended loan, which will be retired, is trading 99.5-99.875 cents on the dollar. (Editing By Jon Methven)