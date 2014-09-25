(In the Sept. 11 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Travelport Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the travel industry, not an airline ticketing company. Also, corrects paragraph 5 to say Travelport has a stake of less than 1 percent in Orbitz, not 37 percent)

Sept 11 Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry, said its initial public offering is expected to be priced at $14-$16 per share, valuing the Blackstone Group LP -backed company at $1.9 billion at the top end of the range.

Travelport is offering all the 30 million shares in the IPO and, at the expected pricing, will raise up to $480 million, it said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1rPmcHX)

Travelport, which links airlines and hotel chains with travel agencies and other ticket buyers, competes with travel distributors such as Abacus and Amadeus, and business travel booking sites such as eTravel and Egencia.

Blackstone and Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) bought the company for $4.3 billion from conglomerate Cendant in 2006.

Travelport, which owned 37 percent of online travel company Orbitz Worldwide Inc until July and now holds less than 1 percent, scrapped its plans to list in London in 2010, citing poor market conditions.

Blackstone's stake in Travelport will fall to 7.16 percent after the IPO, from its current stake of 9.54 percent.

Travelport's net loss widened to $27 million in the three months ended March 31, from $22 million a year earlier. Net revenue rose 4 percent to $572 million in the period.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intended to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt, which was about $3.4 billion as of March 31.

Travelport intends to list its common stock under the symbol "TVPT" on the New York Stock Exchange.

Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities are the lead underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)