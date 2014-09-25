(In the Sept. 11 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Travelport
Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the
travel industry, not an airline ticketing company. Also,
corrects paragraph 5 to say Travelport has a stake of less than
1 percent in Orbitz, not 37 percent)
Sept 11 Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of
booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry, said
its initial public offering is expected to be priced at $14-$16
per share, valuing the Blackstone Group LP -backed company
at $1.9 billion at the top end of the range.
Travelport is offering all the 30 million shares in the IPO
and, at the expected pricing, will raise up to $480 million, it
said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1rPmcHX)
Travelport, which links airlines and hotel chains with
travel agencies and other ticket buyers, competes with travel
distributors such as Abacus and Amadeus, and business travel
booking sites such as eTravel and Egencia.
Blackstone and Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) bought
the company for $4.3 billion from conglomerate Cendant in 2006.
Travelport, which owned 37 percent of online travel company
Orbitz Worldwide Inc until July and now holds less than
1 percent, scrapped its plans to list in London in 2010, citing
poor market conditions.
Blackstone's stake in Travelport will fall to 7.16 percent
after the IPO, from its current stake of 9.54 percent.
Travelport's net loss widened to $27 million in the three
months ended March 31, from $22 million a year earlier. Net
revenue rose 4 percent to $572 million in the period.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intended to use
the proceeds from the offering to repay debt, which was about
$3.4 billion as of March 31.
Travelport intends to list its common stock under the symbol
"TVPT" on the New York Stock Exchange.
Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities are the lead underwriters
of the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)