(Corrects first paragraph to say Travelport Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the travel industry, not an airline ticketing company. Corrects paragraph 5 to say Travelport has stake of less than 1 percent in Orbitz, not 37 percent)

Sept 24 Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry, priced its initial public offering at $16 per share, the top end of the expected range, valuing the Blackstone Group LP -backed company at $1.9 billion.

Travelport is offering all the 30 million shares in the IPO, raising $480 million.

Travelport, which links airlines and hotel chains with travel agencies and other ticket buyers, competes with travel distributors such as Abacus and Amadeus, and business travel booking sites such as eTravel and Egencia.

Blackstone and Technology Crossover Ventures bought the company for $4.3 billion from conglomerate Cendant in 2006.

Travelport, which owned 37 percent of online travel company Orbitz Worldwide Inc until July and now holds less than 1 percent, scrapped its plans to list in London in 2010, citing poor market conditions.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intended to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt, which was about $3.4 billion as of March 31.

Travelport shares are expected to start trading under the symbol "TVPT" on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)