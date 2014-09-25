Sept 25 Travelport Worldwide Ltd's shares rose as much as 10.6 percent in their market debut, valuing the provider of booking and payment services to the travel industry at about $2.13 billion.

The company, backed by Blackstone Group LP, raised about $480 million after its offering of 30 million shares was priced at $16 per share, the top end of the expected range of $14-$16.

Travelport, which provides a travel commerce platform and technology services to travel agents, airlines, hotels and car rental companies, sold all of the shares on offer.

The stock opened at $17.69 and touched a high of $17.70.

Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities were among the major underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)