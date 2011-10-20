* Q3 EPS $0.36 vs est $0.34
* Q3 rev $38.7 mln vs est $38.4 mln
* New subscribers rose 14 pct in Q3
* Shares up 13 percent
(Adds details from statement, background, stock movement)
Oct 20 Travelzoo Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by an increase in
new subscriptions for its local deals newsletters, sending its
shares up 13 percent in pre-market trading.
Travelzoo, which offers travel and entertainment deals
through newsletters and on its website, said new newsletter
subscribers rose 14 percent in the third quarter.
The company is being courted by ChaPaVe Partners -- a firm
set up only to acquire up to 1.5 million Travelzoo shares in the
open market.
On Oct. 18, ChaPaVe said the conditions it had set for the
investment had not been met and it would not file the proposed
tender yet. It expects to continue to pursue the offer after the
results are released.
For the quarter, it earned 36 cents a share. Analysts on
average had expected 34 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Expedia Inc
and Priceline.com Inc , rose 40 percent to
$38.7 million. Analysts had predicted $38.4 million.
Shares of the company were up $3.96 at $34.70 before the
bell on Thursday. The stock has lost more than half its value
since Travelzoo reported second-quarter results on July 21.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)