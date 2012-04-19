April 19 Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 17 percent jump in new subscriptions for its local deals newsletters in Europe.

The company reported a first-quarter net income of $3.7 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $14 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share, ahead of consensus estimates of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $39.3 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)