April 19 Online travel-deals company Travelzoo
Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by a 17 percent jump in new subscriptions for its local
deals newsletters in Europe.
The company reported a first-quarter net income of $3.7
million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $14
million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share,
ahead of consensus estimates of 41 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $39.3 million.
