BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q4 rev $35.2 mln vs est $38.7 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.35
* Shares fall 6 pct in premarket trade
Jan 26 Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc's profit beat market estimates helped by strong subscriber growth, but quarterly sales fell short of analysts' expectations, sending the company's shares down 6 percent in premarket trade.
Travelzoo, which offers travel and entertainment deals through newsletters and its website, earned $6.4 million, or 40 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $3.8 million, or 23 cents a share, last year.
Sales grew 23 percent to $35.2 million.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 35 cents a share on sales of $38.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At the end of the quarter, Travelzoo had a total of 21.5 million newsletter subscribers in North America and Europe, up 14 percent from last year.
Shares of the company were down $1.91 at $28.50 in premarket trade. They closed at $30.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.