BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
July 19 Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc posted higher quarterly results, helped by an increase in new subscriptions for its local deals newsletters.
Net income for the company, which offers travel deals on flights, hotels, vacation packages and cruises, was $7.3 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $4.9 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $39.4 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing