July 19 Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc posted higher quarterly results, helped by an increase in new subscriptions for its local deals newsletters.

Net income for the company, which offers travel deals on flights, hotels, vacation packages and cruises, was $7.3 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $4.9 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $39.4 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)