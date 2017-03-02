LONDON, March 2 Travis Perkins,
Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 1
percent fall in full-year core earnings, hurt by a weak
performance in its plumbing and heating business, a division
which is being reviewed.
The group, which trades from over 20 businesses including
Travis Perkins, Wickes, BSS, Toolstation and Tile Giant, said on
Thursday adjusted operating profit was 409 million pounds ($502
million) in the year to Dec. 31.
That compared with analysts' consensus forecast of 410
million pounds, according to Reuters' data, and 413 million
pounds made in 2015.
Travis Perkins had warned on profit in October.
The firm cautioned that the macro-economic outlook of the UK
is mixed.
"The sharp decline in the value of sterling since June 2016
has created cost pressures on imported goods and materials, and
the expectations for secondary housing market transactions and
growth in the repair, maintenance and improvement market have
weakened," it said.
($1 = 0.8150 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)