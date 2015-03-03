* Says upcoming election may create short-term volatility
* 2014 earnings rise 15 pct
* Shares down 3.4 pct
LONDON, March 3 Travis Perkins,
Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, cautioned that
trade could be disrupted ahead of the May 7 general election as
customers hold back on big purchase decisions.
The group, which runs 18 brands including Travis Perkins,
Wickes, City Plumbing, Keyline, Tile Giant and BSS, across 1,900
UK outlets, said that if previous national elections were
anything to go by, the six to eight weeks leading up to the poll
were likely to see more subdued demand.
"Just working on experience of different elections, it just
goes a little bit quiet," Chief Executive John Carter told
Reuters on Tuesday after Travis Perkins posted a 15 percent rise
in 2014 earnings.
"The important thing is that we are still confident of
increasing our earnings during 2015 by low double digit
(percentage)," he said.
Carter did not specify why customers might hold back on big
purchases, but the level of uncertainty surrounding the election
has not been seen in Britain since the 1970s.
The poll is likely to be the closest in memory because of
the rise of anti-Europeans and Scottish nationalists, with no
clear winner in prospect.
The ruling Conservatives have sought to portray the
opposition Labour Party as a danger to Britain's economic
recovery. Meanwhile, Labour has accused the Conservatives of
pandering to big business and being out of touch with the
struggles of ordinary voters.
FIVE-YEAR PLAN
Carter noted that the underlying macro backdrop was
generally favourable with employment rising, mortgage rates at a
historic low and wage price inflation now above consumer price
inflation, which meant disposable incomes were rising.
However, he stressed: "Our plan really is predicated more on
self help and improving our businesses to take share and not
just be completely governed by the macro economics."
About 80 percent of Travis Perkins' business comes from the
repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) market, with the
balance from the new-build market.
Carter is one year into a five-year plan that aims to
modernise the group's main general merchanting operation,
transform Wickes and reconfigure its plumbing and heating
businesses.
Travis Perkins entered the FTSE 100 index of Britain's
largest companies in June last year and its shares have
increased 16 percent over the last six months.
But they were down 3.4 percent at 1019 GMT as comments on
the short-term outlook took the shine off a 14.9 percent rise in
2014 earnings.
Adjusted earnings per share were 119 pence in 2014, ahead of
an average analyst forecast of 116.3 pence, according to Reuters
data, and 103.6 pence made in 2013.
Adjusted profit before tax rose 12.8 percent to 362.3
million pounds ($558 million) as revenue increased 8.4 percent
to 5.6 billion pounds, with sales from outlets open over a year
up 7.3 percent.
The firm is paying a total dividend of 38 pence a share, up
22.6 percent.
($1 = 0.6496 pounds)
