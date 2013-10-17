LONDON Oct 17 Travis Perkins, Britain's No. 1 supplier of building materials, posted accelerating sales growth in its third quarter, helped by an increase in construction activity on the back of government initiatives to stimulate the housing market.
The group, which also trades as Wickes, City Plumbing, Keyline, Tile Giant and BSS, said on Thursday it was on track to meet analysts' consensus forecast for earnings per share of 100 pence in 2013.
Travis said sales at outlets open over a year rose 6.3 percent in the three months to Sept. 30.
That compares with first-half like-for-like growth of 0.9 percent.
Total group revenue rose 8.6 percent, having increased 1.6 percent in the first half.
