UPDATE 1-Volkswagen, Tata Motors plan to cooperate in India
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
Oct 17 Travis Perkins Plc
* Q3 total sales growth of 6.9%
* Like-For-Like sales growth of 5.7%
* Trading consistent with expectations at start of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.