LONDON May 16 Travis Perkins PLC : * Group revenue for the four month period ended 30 April 2013 was 1.2% lower

than year ago * Like-for-like sales were 1.8% lower * Management expects that full year earnings per share should be broadly in

line with market expectations * Sales recovering in April and early may as activity has picked up * Leading indicators have strengthened, continues to suggest should be an

improvement in volumes in H2