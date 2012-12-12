LONDON Dec 12 Travis Perkins PLC :
* Group turnover for the eleven months to the end of November
was up 1.6%.
* In trading conditions that remain difficult, like-for-like
sales trends are
similar to those reported in October
* Year-to-date like-for-like sales slightly lower at -1.8%
* Specialist merchanting division has seen a small positive
impact from the
closure of a competitor
* Outlook for the year as a whole remains unchanged from that
stated in October
* On target to meet consensus EPS and are on track to achieve
net debt target
of approximately £450M at year end