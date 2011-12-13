* 11-month total turnover up 5.5 percent

* Like-for-like sales per trading day rise 9.3 pct

Dec 13 Travis Perkins, a British builders merchant and do-it-yourself retailer, said January-November sales rose 5.5 percent despite the prevailing gloomy consumer environment, and reiterated its outlook for the year.

British retailers are mostly struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

Total turnover at Travis Perkins' merchanting division rose 11.3 percent, while like-for-like turnover per trading day was up 9.3 percent.

Turnover per trading day for the two months to Nov. 30 rose 8 percent, the company, which competes with groups such as Wolseley, said in a statement.

Sales at the plumbing and heating group, BSS, which it bought last year, were up 2.4 percent.

However, like-for-like sales fell 1.6 percent at Travis Perkins' home improvement business Wickes, with kitchen and bathroom sales falling more than 13 percent.

Shares of Travis Perkins were trading down 6 pence at 808.5 pence at 0805 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)