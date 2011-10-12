(Repeats to Reuters instrument code)

LONDON, Oct 12 British builders' merchant and DIY retailer Travis Perkins posted a rise in third quarter sales as it won share from rivals in a tough market.

The firm, which trades from 1,841 branches across the UK, said on Wednesday turnover increased an underlying 5.9 percent in the three months to end-Sept.

Travis Perkins said sales growth at its merchanting business and at its plumbing and heating business BSS offset a particularly challenging consumer environment for its retail business Wickes.

It said third quarter gross margins were in line with the performance of the first half.

The firm said it was on track to achieve its year end net debt target of 600 million pounds ($937 million), while its outlook for 2012 remained unchanged from that outlined along with interim results in July.

Travis Perkins said third quarter turnover at builders merchant depots open more than a year increased 7.7 percent and was up 2.6 percent at BSS.

However, like-for-like sales fell 2 percent at home improvement business Wickes.

Shares in Travis Perkins, which have lost 22 percent of their value over the last six months, closed Tuesday at 816 pence, valuing the business at about 1.97 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Lorraine Turner)