* Trading in line with expectations
* Total sales up 1.6 percent
* Like-for-like sales down 1.8 percent
* Specialist merchanting division benefited from
competitor's closure
LONDON, Dec 12 A downward trend in like-for-like
sales at British builders' merchant Travis Perkins
continued in November, as weak construction and consumer markets
weighed on business.
Like-for-like sales for the year-to-date slipped 1.8
percent. Total sales, which includes the acquisition of
Toolstation last January, fared better, rising 1.6 percent for
the eleven months to end-November.
The firm also said its specialist merchanting division felt
a small positive impact from the closure of a competitor.
Both the construction and retail sectors in Britain have
suffered in the economic downturn, but Travis Perkins said
trading was in line with expectations and that it was on track
to meet consensus earnings per share for the year.
"Despite the evident weakness in UK construction and poor
consumer confidence, Travis Perkins is performing reasonably
well," said Seymour Pierce analysts.
Travis Perkins, which operates a home improvement business
as well as distributing building materials, also trades as City
Plumbing, Keyline, Tile Giant, Wickes and BSS.
The company's shares gained 0.18 percent to 1,095 pence on
Wednesday at 0846 GMT, in line with the FTSE midcap index
.