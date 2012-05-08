* U.S. Treasuries longs lowest in 5 weeks-J.P. Morgan

* Investors net neutral for 1st time since early April

* Active clients pare longs, shorts in latest week

NEW YORK, May 8 Investors reduced their Treasuries holdings in advance of $72 billion in supply, which is part of the U.S. government's May quarterly refunding, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

A disappointing U.S. April payrolls report last Friday and uncertainties over the national elections in France and Greece this past weekend had spurred safehaven demand for U.S. and German government debt. This drove benchmark 10-year U.S. yields near three-month lows and Bund futures to record highs on Friday.

The current low levels of Treasury yields cut into the profitability to hold U.S. government securities, with the 10-year yield running at 1.85 percent early Tuesday, analysts said.

The U.S. Treasury will kick off its latest quarterly refunding with a $32 billion sale of new three-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they are long U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 17 percent on Monday from 23 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

This is the lowest level of Treasuries longs in five weeks.

The number of investors who said they are neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 66 percent from 60 percent last week.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were short, or owning fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, held for a second week at 17 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

The shares of longs and shares matched for the first time since April 2, suggesting the Treasuries market could hold in its current trading range in the near term.

Among active clients that include market makers and hedge funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries fell to 8 percent in the latest week from 15 percent the prior week.

The share of active clients who said they own fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 15 percent from 31 percent in the previous week.

The percentage of these active traders were said they have neutral weightings in Treasuries jumped to 77 from 54 percent last week and doubling from the level two weeks ago, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)