NEW YORK, May 15 Investors are the most bullish on U.S. Treasuries holdings since late February as Greece's political turmoil is feeding safehaven demand for less risky U.S. and German bonds, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

The surge in Treasuries demand was seen in last week's $72 billion quarterly refunding. This pushed 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest level since early October on Monday .

The share of investors who said they are long U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks on the U.S. bond market, rose to 26 percent on Monday from 17 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

This is the highest level of Treasuries longs since Feb. 27 after hitting a five-week low the previous week.

The number of investors who said they are neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 59 percent from 66 percent last week.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were short, or owning fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, slipped to 15 percent after holding at 17 percent for two weeks, J.P. Morgan said.

Net longs, or the share of longs above the share of shorts, were the most since March 5, it said.

Among active clients that include market makers and hedge funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries jumped to 38 percent from 8 percent in the prior week.

This was the highest level of active longs since Oct. 3, 2011.

The share of active clients who said they own fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks held steady at 15 percent.

The percentage of these active traders were said they have neutral weightings in Treasuries fell to 46 percent from 77 in the prior week, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)