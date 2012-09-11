NEW YORK, Sept 11 The level of neutral positions on Treasury debt prices fell on the week as investors mulled whether the Federal Reserve will announce another round of economic stimulus at a policy meeting this week, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were "neutral" on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 62 percent from 68 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

Clients surveyed include large corporate clients, insurance companies and bond, hedge and pension funds.

The share of investors who said they were "short" on U.S. government debt, or holding less Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 15 percent from 11 percent the week previous.

The share of investors who were "long", or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 23 percent from 21 percent.

Investors have been upping expectations for another round of economic stimulus from the Fed at the conclusion of the central bank's two-day policy meeting on Thursday.

While speculating on whether the central bank will announce another round of bond purchases, investors have also been mulling what impact such an announcement might have on the Treasuries market, and where U.S. government prices might go if the Fed does not announce a new program on Thursday.

In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, the share of active clients, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries and include market makers and hedge funds, with short positions rose to 23 percent from 15 percent the previous week.

The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to their benchmarks fell to 54 percent from 62 percent the week previous, while the share of active traders who were long was unchanged at 23 percent.