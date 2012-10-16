* "Long" bond positions rise 3 weeks in a row

* "Short" bond holdings lowest since September

NEW YORK Oct 16 Investors raised their holdings in U.S. government debt in the latest week on persistent worries about Greece and Spain's fiscal troubles and their drag on the global economy, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

Data showing tame domestic inflation and dovish comments from top Federal Reserve officials also fed demand for Treasuries, holding benchmark yields near the low end of their recent trading range, analysts said.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were "long" on Treasuries, or holding more government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 25 percent from 21 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The survey showed long positions rose for a third straight week, matching their highest level since late September.

The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, dropped to 9 percent on the week, its lowest level since early September, from 15 percent a week ago, according to the latest J.P. Morgan survey.

The share of investors who said they were "neutral" U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 66 percent from 64 percent the prior week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday last traded at a yield of 1.713 percent, little changed from a week earlier. The 10-year yield has been bouncing in a 12 basis point range since last week.

In the latest J.P. Morgan survey, active clients including market makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries, increased their long positions to 39 percent from 23 percent the previous week.

The share of these investors who said they were short Treasuries fell to 15 percent from to 31 percent the prior week.

The percentage of active traders who were neutral was unchanged on the week at 46.