* "Fiscal cliff" seen pushing rush into Treasuries
* About 1 in 4 investors said long U.S. government debt
* Active clients pare pre-election neutral stance
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Investors scrambled for U.S.
government debt after last week's election because of worries
about a protracted fight in Washington over massive budget cuts
and tax hikes scheduled for next year, a survey released on
Wednesday showed.
Investors here and abroad, together with foreign
policy-makers, have fretted whether U.S. President Barack Obama
and a divided Congress can reach a deal to avert $600 billion of
automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, known as the fiscal
cliff, that will phase in next year.
Fears that such an event could stun the world's biggest
economy into a recession have led to sell-off across global
stock markets and a rush into safe haven U.S. Treasuries.
The share of investors who said on Tuesday they were "long"
U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries more than their
portfolio benchmarks, rose to 26 percent from 17 percent the
prior week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury
client survey.
This was the highest level of long investors since July 23.
The share of investors who said they were "short"
Treasuries, or holding less government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks, inched higher to 15 percent from 13 percent last
week.
The share of investors who were "neutral", or holding
Treasuries equal than their benchmarks, fell to 59 percent from
70 percent the prior week.
In the latest J.P. Morgan survey, active clients including
market makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on
speculative bets in Treasuries, scaled back their neutral
positions in Treasuries.
The percentage of active traders who were neutral fell to 54
percent from 85 percent the previous week.
The share of longs among active traders jumped to 23 percent
from zero percent last week, while the share of shorts rose to
23 percent from 15 percent.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries last traded
down 3/32 in price at 100-5/32, yielding 1.606 percent, up 1
basis point from late on Tuesday when it touched its lowest
level since early September.
A week ago, the 10-year yield was 1.644 percent.