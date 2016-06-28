NEW YORK, June 28 The number of investors who are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries outpaced those who are bearish by the highest since late 2010 after Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The surprise outcome at Thursday's referendum sparked a stampede into U.S. government bonds.

Fears about the repercussions of Britain's departure from the economic bloc on the global economy fired up safe-haven demand for low-risk sovereign debt issued by the U.S., Germany, Japan and Britain, pushing their longer-dated yields to or near record lows.

The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks jumped to 34 percent from 23 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan's latest survey showed.

The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, dropped to 11 percent from 18 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

The difference between long and short investors, or net longs, more than doubled to 25 percent, which was the most since Dec. 6, 2010, from 11 percent last week.

The share of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, fell to 55 percent from 59 percent.

In early Tuesday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed on the day at 1.460 percent. It has fallen 28 basis points and hit a near four-year low on Friday following the Brexit vote. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)