NEW YORK, June 28 The number of investors who
are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries outpaced those who
are bearish by the highest since late 2010 after Britain's
stunning vote to leave the European Union, according to a J.P.
Morgan survey released on Tuesday.
The surprise outcome at Thursday's referendum sparked a
stampede into U.S. government bonds.
Fears about the repercussions of Britain's departure from
the economic bloc on the global economy fired up safe-haven
demand for low-risk sovereign debt issued by the U.S., Germany,
Japan and Britain, pushing their longer-dated yields to or near
record lows.
The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were
holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their
portfolio benchmarks jumped to 34 percent from 23 percent the
previous week, J.P. Morgan's latest survey showed.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, dropped to
11 percent from 18 percent, J.P. Morgan said.
The difference between long and short investors, or net
longs, more than doubled to 25 percent, which was the most since
Dec. 6, 2010, from 11 percent last week.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks,
fell to 55 percent from 59 percent.
In early Tuesday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield
was little changed on the day at 1.460 percent. It
has fallen 28 basis points and hit a near four-year low on
Friday following the Brexit vote.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)