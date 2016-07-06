* Longer-dated U.S. yields hit record lows after Brexit

* Net longs decline from highest since Dec 2010

NEW YORK, July 6 More investors turned neutral on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in the latest week as a global scramble for low-risk government bonds sent yields to record lows in the United States, Britain, Europe and Japan.

The intense demand for bonds stemmed from worries about global growth and wagers on more stimulus from overseas central banks following Britain's last month vote to leave the European Union.

The share of "neutral" investors, who said on Tuesday they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, jumped to 64 percent from 55 percent the previous week, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Wednesday.

That was the biggest neutral share since June 6, the firm said.

The share of "long" investors who said they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks fell to 25 percent from 34 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan's latest survey showed.

The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, was 11 percent, unchanged from last week, J.P. Morgan said.

The difference between long and short investors, or net longs, fell to 18 percent from 25 percent, which was the most since Dec. 6, 2010.

In early Wednesday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield was down half a basis point at 1.363 percent. It touched a record low of 1.321 percent earlier on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Will Dunham)