* Longer-dated U.S. yields hit record lows after Brexit
* Net longs decline from highest since Dec 2010
NEW YORK, July 6 More investors turned neutral
on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in the latest week as a global
scramble for low-risk government bonds sent yields to record
lows in the United States, Britain, Europe and Japan.
The intense demand for bonds stemmed from worries about
global growth and wagers on more stimulus from overseas central
banks following Britain's last month vote to leave the European
Union.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said on Tuesday they
were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their
benchmarks, jumped to 64 percent from 55 percent the previous
week, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Wednesday.
That was the biggest neutral share since June 6, the firm
said.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks fell to 25 percent from 34 percent the previous week,
J.P. Morgan's latest survey showed.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, was 11
percent, unchanged from last week, J.P. Morgan said.
The difference between long and short investors, or net
longs, fell to 18 percent from 25 percent, which was the most
since Dec. 6, 2010.
In early Wednesday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield
was down half a basis point at 1.363 percent. It
touched a record low of 1.321 percent earlier on Wednesday,
according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Will Dunham)